Surveillance video helps capture ‘Easter Bunny thief’ in South Carolina, deputies say

By WYFF Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man deputies are calling the “Easter Bunny thief” was arrested in Anderson County, South Carolina, thanks to surveillance video.

Deputies said on Saturday morning they got a call about a man stealing packages off porches in one Anderson County neighborhood.

“Turns out, these packages just so happened to be from the Easter Bunny,” a Facebook post from deputies said.

Deputies said by using surveillance cameras in surrounding areas, they were able to identify the man and respond to his house.

They said the man confessed to taking the packages, along with other packages from the same neighborhood.

Deputies returned the gifts to the Easter Bunny less than one hour after the report was made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.