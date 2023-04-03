Skip to Content
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

By WALA Staff

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — First responders from multiple marine agencies sped to the scene in Mobile Bay Sunday afternoon when a fire erupted aboard a 28-foot sailboat.

Officials tell FOX10 News a good Samaritan vessel picked up three crew members who had abandoned the burning sailboat and carried them to the safety of a local marina after hearing a radio call. There were no reported injuries.

It was about 3 p.m. when the vessel caught fire. Heavy black smoke from the blaze could be seen from shore on both sides of Mobile Bay and was recorded by long-range cameras in downtown Mobile.

The sailboat was traveling from Dog River to Fairhope when the blaze broke out, a Coast Guard official told FOX10 News.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded along with boat crews from the Coast Guard, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

