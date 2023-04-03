2 workers killed in collapse at construction site at John F. Kennedy Airport

By Jennifer McLogan

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There was a tragedy on the grounds of John F. Kennedy International Airport after two construction workers fell into a 30-foot trench outside a generator plant.

The emergency rescue began just after 11:15 a.m. as the workers were relocating utility lines near the cogeneration plant.

Chopper 2 spotted wooden planks above the hole where the earth gave way. Two workers were instantly buried in rubble.

There was an immediate response from rescuers using an excavator, ropes, pulleys and chains.

Traffic was stopped outside Terminals 4, 5 and 7 as 60 firefighters converged to help in the frantic life and death struggle. Multiple units of Port Authority Police and medics worked desperately to save the workers.

The bodies of the trapped men were pulled out just after 1 p.m. Sadly, both perished in the trench collapse.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement saying her thoughts are with the loved ones of the two victims.

Meanwhile, a stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued.

We’re told stricken coworkers were led away in tears.

The Port Authority investigation and interviews continue.

