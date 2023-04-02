Tennessee man escapes burning house by jumping from window

By Chuck Morris

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home early Sunday morning, Franklin Fire Department officials said.

The man was the only occupant of the single-story ranch-style home on Churchill Place in the Royal Oaks subdivision when the fire started at his home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 12:48 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside and outside the home.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the man was sleeping in his bedroom with his door closed, heard a noise and opened the door to investigate. He saw heavy smoke and fire in the hall, closed the door, then exited through the window.

King said the victim is fortunate to be alive. Firefighters found one battery-powered smoke alarm in the home but said it did not appear to be working and the victim didn’t recall hearing it.

The fire marshal said the home is a total loss, estimating damage at $400,000. He said sleeping with the bedroom door closed and using his secondary exit saved the man’s life.

King reminds residents to ensure smoke alarms are working by pressing and holding the test button monthly and replacing alarms when they’re 10 years old.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. King said it appeared to have started on the back deck.

