Human remains found by dog identified as missing South Carolina woman

OCONEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — The body of a woman found in South Carolina has been identified as a person who was previously reported missing.

A press release from the Oconee County Coroner’s Office states human remains discovered on Wednesday, March 29 near Salem have been identified as 33-year-old Tonya Marie Cannon. She had been reported missing by a family member in mid-February after she was last seen at her residence on Cannon Road in Salem on Feb. 6.

Officials report deputies were dispatched Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m. to the area of Whitewater Falls Road and Cannon Road near Salem after human remains were discovered.

Deputies say a property owner found a human forearm and hand apparently brought onto his property by a dog. Deputies made a subsequent search of the area and found a body in a creek bed.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office reports identification of Cannon was made by the following means:

This office was able to locate an x-ray of her head at Oconee Memorial Hospital; this x-ray identified the presence of dental fillings. An x-ray obtained at autopsy identified the same dental fillings. A partial tattoo was also observed at autopsy which was consistent with a known tattoo described by her family. The clothing she was wearing was consistent with what she was last observed wearing and an article of jewelry (bracelet) recovered with her body was identified by the family.

The autopsy is inconclusive on cause of death at this time, the coroner’s office reports, adding that there was “no evidence of fatal injuries observed at autopsy.” Her cause and manner of death remains pending.

Toxicology will be conducted to assist with the death investigation, the coroner’s office says.

