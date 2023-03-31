Man accused of murdering ‘Boogie B’ extradited back to New Orleans

By WDDSU Staff

New Orleans (WDSU) — A man accused of murdering a New Orleans comedian has been extradited back to the city.

Jabril Cowart, 20, was arrested and accused of killing Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell just before Christmas.

Cowart was arrested in Houston but is now back and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail.

He was booked on Wednesday, according to jail records.

He faces a second-degree murder charges as well as two simple burglary charges.

Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses in the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Montrell just got back in town from a trip to Los Angeles, according to a relative. He was scheduled to perform a comedy show at the Comedy House of NOLA on Jan. 15.

Montrell was born in New Orleans and spent his childhood in Tampa before returning to Louisiana and graduating from Bonnabel High School before attending Delgado Community College.

He later moved to Washington, D.C., and became a comedian. He was working on Hood Stars of Comedy with Master P.

Montrell also recorded a hit song, “Catch the Wall,” with his cousin and recording artist, Hot Boy Ronald.

His mother, Sherilyn Price, released the following statement:

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet. He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

