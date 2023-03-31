‘Long live Ern’: Family holds rally seeking justice for boxer killed

By Kim Dacey

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Friends and community members rallied Thursday to remember a boxing coach killed in his prime.

Ernest Hall, 32, was gunned down in a mass shooting on March 23. He was one of six people shot that night on Edmondson Avenue.

The Tendea Family, a nonprofit organization that worked closely with Hall, held a peace rally right across the street from the gas station where he was killed.

Friends and family said they don’t want “Coach Ernie” to die in vain. They hope his murder can serve as a catalyst for change in the city.

Tim Goldsby of the Tendea Family was one of several chanting, “Love live Ern.”

“He was a good man. He was described by many folks as a father, a fighter, a friend of the community and somebody who literally gave (and) extended himself to give back to his community,” Goldsby said.

Now, Hall’s community is coming together to mourn his loss, and make sense of the violence.

“We’re also motivated to make sure that his legacy, and that he doesn’t die in vain,” said Tendea Family chairman Elijah Miles. “We build something positive out of it.”

Remy Carter is fed up with the violence.

“They had two shootings down here this week in broad daylight. It’s not acceptable. The things that are happening in the city are not acceptable,” Carter said.

Dozens of community members came out to show their support and send a message.

“Send the message that there’s hope, there’s love and hope, there’s still hope and love in the community,” said Carter.

Hall’s family held a vigil in his memory outside the gym he ran, Lightning Quick Fit, on Tuesday. They echoed the message of extending his legacy, hoping to keep his gym up and running.

Meanwhile, Hall’s murder is still unsolved. Police are still investigating the mass shooting.

“I hope that justice gets served because he’s a great loss to our community,” Miles said.

