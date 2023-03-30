Pit bull Alexia fights for her life after being shot twice in West Philadelphia

By Annie McCormick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A pit bull mix named Alexia is fighting for her life after she was discovered with two gun shot wounds on Monday evening.

Initially, first responders thought she was hit by a car, officials say. They estimate her to be in her young adult years.

Rodney Swann’s daughter discovered Alexia on the steps of their West Philadelphia home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street. Even with significant injuries, she was able to make it all the way up the steps to the Swann’s front door, leaving a trail of blood behind her.

“She barely lifted her eyes, she was just sitting there and it was cool, it was raining,” said Swann. “We waited here with the dog, put a blanket on it.”

The family called the police and The Animal Care and Control Team, who transported Alexia to get treatment.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) is now investigating.

Doctors determined she was shot in the muzzle and leg. She underwent a blood transfusion Wednesday and will ultimately have her leg amputated.

BluePearl emergency veterinarians are taking care of her until she is well enough to return to the PSPCA.

“Obviously the gunshot to the muzzle, that’s just being harmful, that’s not anyone doing anything but trying to injure a dog in a torturous way. People willing to do this thing to an animal is very likely to do this to a person,” said Nicole Wilson, the director of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement.

