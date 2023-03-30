New Philadelphia Zoo exhibit shows you how dinosaurs lived

By JASMINE PAYOUTE

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A new experience is roaring into the Philadelphia Zoo. Gigantic animatronic dinosaurs and larger-than-life insects are part of a new experience, Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct, opening this weekend.

The exhibit is meant to bring you back in time, 100 million years, through so many different creatures.

Dani Hogan, director of mission integration at the Philadelphia Zoo, and Amy Shearer, chief marketing and experience officer at the zoo, joined CBS News Philadelphia to preview the new exhibit.

The exhibit starts on April 1 and will be available until the end of September.

If you want to check it out, tickets are $6 for general admission along with the price of zoo admission. The zoo also suggests purchasing tickets in advance.

