Simon Gratz schools closed after student killed in shooting

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Mastery Charter Schools’ Simon Gratz Campus is closed today, following a shooting that killed one of its students.

School officials are calling it “a day of healing.”

Meanwhile, there’s a $30,000 reward to find whoever killed the sophomore on his way to school.

The shooting was caught on camera Tuesday near a furniture store at 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown.

Police say the 15-year-old sophomore at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter was approached by three people wearing all black.

Officers say a fight broke out and a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the chest, killing him.

It happened less than two blocks from the victim’s school.

Gratz schools dismissed at 11 a.m. and provided grief counseling until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim the 11th child to be killed in Philly this year. He’s also the second student shot while on their way to a school in the city this year, the other incident happened in January, but that child survived.

