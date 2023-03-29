Organization helps breast cancer survivors get tattoos to cover scars

By Kelly O’Brien

NEWMARKET, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Seacoast nonprofit organization is helping breast cancer survivors feel whole again through cosmetic tattooing and scar covering.

Each year, 264,000 women and 2,400 men in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jess Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 40. She had a double mastectomy and was left with scars that were a constant reminder of her fight against the disease.

“I wanted to be proud of my scars, and I wanted them to be a badge of honor, but they just weren’t for me,” she said.

Ink4Pink is a nonprofit organization that covers the costs of cosmetic and camouflaging tattoos for survivors.

“We found there was a need for funding for women in this area,” said founder Corina Klein.

Klein started the organization after learning about the many hurdles that would come from insurance companies to get the tattoos. Ink4Pink will fund $800 for cosmetic tattoos or scar and port cover-ups after a mastectomy.

It will also cover eyebrow tattoos for patients still in treatment.

“Losing a part of you is something you would never expect, but the emotional part of it is what we want to help regain,” Klein said.

Ink4Pink works with four medical tattoo artists around the Seacoast and with 5 Monkeys Tattoo Shop in Newmarket.

“It is very special to me that I am a survivor, as well,” said tattoo artist Tegean Stadnyck Beyer, owner of 5 Monkeys. “To be able to make women feel whole again, it’s actually very therapeutic for me.”

While in the chair, survivors can heal and share their stories with someone who has walked in their shoes. They’re left with a tribute representing how strong they were through it all.

“I got an absolutely stunning tattoo that makes me smile and happy every time I see it instead of sad for what’s happened to my body,” Harris said.

