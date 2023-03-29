Gov. Hobbs’ secretary resigns after apparent controversial tweet about ‘transphobes’

By KNXV Staff

PHOENIX (KNXV) — The press secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post earlier this week.

Josselyn Berry reportedly sent a tweet with an image Monday that appeared to suggest violence toward “transphobes” following Monday’s deadly school shooting. Police said the shooter, who waskilled during the incident, was transgender.

Berry’s account, which the tweet was reportedly sent from, has since been switched to a private account but does publicly show Berry’s connection to the governor’s office.

The office’s communications director confirmed to ABC15 that Berry resigned from her position Tuesday night.

The Office of Governor Hobbs released the following statement:

“The Governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary.”

