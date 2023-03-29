City of Dallas Marshal’s Office makes drug bust in park

By ANNIE GIMBEL

DALLAS (KTVT) — Deputies with the City of Dallas Marshal’s Office busted someone for parking on the grass at a park and found drugs in the process.

Individually packaged marijuana and THC with price tags were packed in a box deputies discovered.

The violator also had outstanding warrants, according to deputies.

“Needless to say the park is considered a Drug Free Zone. So the violator obtained a felony charge,” the department shared on its Facebook page.

It’s illegal to park on the grass in a city park unless the driver is permitted or exempt.

