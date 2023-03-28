Nearly a dozen Missouri schools receiving threats on Monday, police say none were credible

By Jon Kipper

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Nearly one dozen Missouri schools received threats on Monday, all of which police say were not credible.

Parkway South and Parkway West received a threat as did Rosati Kain and Wright City High School, along with seven other high schools throughout Missouri, including North Kansas City and multiple schools in the Springfield area.

The Wright City School District even mentioned on Facebook, “it is suspected that this is a part of a nationwide false alarm.”

The district later deleted that part of the message.

Parkway School District sent out a message today telling parents that prank 911 calls were made at multiple high schools in Parkway. Also saying, similar prank calls were made to other school districts in St. Louis on Monday.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened,” said parent Ranya Al-Abboud.

Al-Abboud has gotten these types of messages before from Parkway Schools.

Those messages say there was a reported threat to the school, but everything is okay.

“I know kids think it’s funny, but parents take it seriously today, especially because of what has been going on in the entire nation,” said Al-Abboud.

This came on the same day that three nine-year-old students and three staff members were shot and killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s scary. You always want to make sure your children are safe when you send them off to school,” said Angela Hale.

Hale has had six girls go through the Pattonville School District. She knows well what goes through parents’ minds when there is a threat on schools.

“Yeah, whenever your kids is not around you it’s always fearful. You know, especially with times now, how the world is,” said Hale.

Al-Abboud said she doesn’t typically believe the threats are credible, knowing kids often do it as a joke, but still wants them taken seriously.

“It’s a way to get attention, so for me I’m not too concerned. I know the school district is on top of things, and they take it seriously, so I trust what’s going on on the upper levels there,” said Al-Abboud.

Wright City School District later posted on Facebook that the students did go on lockdown Monday. After two sweeps from law enforcement, they were able to send students home this afternoon due to no credible threat, according to the post.

Still, they’ll have counselors at the school tomorrow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.