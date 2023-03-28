L.A. city crews remove controversial fence surrounding Echo Park Lake

By KCAL KCBS Staff

Echo Park Lake (KCAL, KCBS) — After nearly two years, the controversial fence surrounding Echo Park Lake has been taken down.

Los Angeles city crews arrived Monday morning to remove the chain-link fence. About half was removed Monday, with the remainder to be taken down on Tuesday. L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez previously announced the fence would be taken down by March 31.

Former Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s office arranged for the park’s closure in 2021 and erected the fence after a huge homeless encampment, housing more than 200 people, was cleared from the area. The cleanup saw 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste removed.

After the two-month process, the fence stayed, remaining locked at night and reopened at dawn every day.

“We love it without the fences, you know?” said resident Marco Figueroa. “It’s about time they took it off.”

The barrier became a contentious issue for many living nearby. The idea behind keeping the fence up was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.

When word spread in March 2021 that the park would be closed for repairs, many in the community saw it as a veiled effort to remove the hundreds of homeless people who took up residence in the park during the pandemic.

According to a survey conducted by O’Farrell’s successor, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, of the 1,600 residents interviewed, 50 percent supported the fence coming down while 18 percent opposed the removal, and 32 percent had no opinion.

“I’m disappointed the councilman didn’t work with the community to really listen to our concerns,” said Echo Park resident Gil Mangaoang. “We fear that the quality of the park environment will be degenerating and go back to what it was before the fences went up.”

Soto-Martinez made a campaign promise to provide service providers at the park seven days a week. He also stated that unarmed responders will be available during the night if needed. In February, the councilman announced plans to remove the fence after believing it did nothing to solve homelessness. He added that it symbolized the failed homeless policy of the previous city administration.

The closure of the park, protests and the subsequent removal of the homeless community played a part in Hugo Soto-Martinez’s campaign to represent Council District 13 and oust O’Farrell.

Soto-Martinez claimed that encampments at Echo Park increased under O’Farrell’s watch, and said he would not allow “encampments to grow like they did at Echo Park Lake.”

“It feels very much like a neighborhood park,” said Silver Lake resident Kelly Krauter on Monday. “I think the fence coming down makes it feel a lot more accessible.”

“Of course it looks better without the fences. I’ll even bring my kids more,” said Marco Figueroa.

