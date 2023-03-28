Skip to Content
Keep Louisiana Pro-Life RV Tour rolled into Shreveport

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Keep Louisiana Pro-Life RV Tour rolled into Shreveport this weekend, with different stops around town on Saturday and Sunday.

The aim of the tour is to reach Louisiana citizens with the organizations message that every life is worth protecting, that every mom should be offered assistance, and that Louisiana should keep its pro-life laws in place.

Abbeville resident and pro-life speaker Dustin Bertrand of Lafayette shared his inspiring testimony, a beautiful story of choosing hope in the face of immense adversity.

