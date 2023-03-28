‘It was surreal’ SC woman living out lifelong dream after wowing ‘American Idol’ judges

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A 20-year-old from South Carolina is heading to Hollywood after winning over the “American Idol” judges with her audition.

Ophrah Kablan, of Laurens, wowed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Baby, I Love You.”

“It was just such a crazy experience,” Kablan told News 13. “It was surreal, unbelievable, you know, for me at the time.”

Her audition made the final cut for the show that aired across ABC.

“I took them to church; they weren’t ready,” the 20-year-old singer said during the March 19 episode. “You know I love a good, old wooden floor, stomp your feet kind of church service, and that’s what we had on ‘American Idol’ today.”

Kablan spoke with News 13 last week about her audition before the episode aired. She said she has been watching “American Idol” since she was two years old, and auditioning for the show fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“I kind of expect to be performing in front of someone at 20,” said Kablan. “But, you know, I didn’t expect it to be of such, you know, high caliber. I really did enjoy myself even though I was scared. I was nervous. I mean, I looked like I was nervous during my audition, but I’m telling you, I was nervous.”

Kablan told News 13 she wanted to stick with her gospel roots, explaining her grandmother was her main inspiration.

“She very heavily influenced my music,” said Kablan. “She prayed for this gift. She taught me everything I know about singing, about music, everything.”

As Kablan wrapped up her song, Katy Perry said “next American Idol” — a moment Kablan is still processing.

“When she said that, I was like, what,” said Kablan. “I just loved every moment.”

Kablan received three “yeses” from the judges.

“My two-year-old self, she’s satisfied on the inside,” said Kablan. “She’s just ecstatic, beyond excited for my future. I can’t wait for you guys to see Hollywood week.”

Kablan hasn’t made her way out to Hollywood just yet, but in the meantime, it’s safe to say she’s enjoying the newfound stardom.

“I’m at work, people come in and want to take pictures with me,” Kablan said while laughing. “I want autographs. I really appreciate it. It’s like, it’s like kind of hectic, but I enjoy it. I enjoy every bit of it.”

“I’m still that soul girl, I just expect cutes outfits, me living my true being, myself,” said Kablan. “I’m just so happy to be representing South Carolina. Just go for it and you know, do you and take God…everywhere you go.”

