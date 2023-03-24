Pennsylvania faces a shortage of game officials with a variety of reasons as to why

By Barbara Barr

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania is facing a widespread shortage of game officials, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

It is impacting every sport. There were more than 17,000 registered PIAA officials in the 2018-19 season. Now, that number is down to just over 14,000.

According to Pat Gebhart, director of officiating of the PIAA, COVID-19 forced many senior officials to step back.

The shortage is forcing schedule changes.

Gebhart said, “Many Friday football games moved to Thursday or Saturday. If we don’t have the officials, then we are going to start canceling games.

Time commitments, background clearances, initial costs to suit up, and game pay all factor in.

According to Gebhart, “I don’t think anyone is in it to make money.”

But officials say the primary reason that many are leaving is due to confrontations with fans, coaches, and players.

Terry Farrell, a PIAA official, said, “People aren’t willing to go to work for $50-$60 and be berated.”

Danny Gordon and Alex Showalter, both PIAA officials, played sports. They understand the emotions involved.

Gordon said, “We’re human. We make mistakes.”

There have been a couple of ugly incidents statewide. In recent years, a football player plead guilty to assaulting an official. There have also been a couple of basketball brawls.

Gebhart said that basketball officials have been assaulted by spectators as they were leaving the court.

Those cases are rare, but overall behavior takes a toll.

To recruit and retain officials, the PIAA launched “Official Appreciation Weeks” in each season and is taking part in a social media campaign, “Bench Bad Behavior.”

Those who have officiated for years said the rewards outweigh the negatives.

Farrell said, “A lot of us do it for the kids.”

To keep more is going to take a team effort.

The PIAA just established a junior officials program to boost numbers. WGAL News 8 will take a look at that and talk to the first graduate on Friday.

