Annual “Sleep Out” event aims to raise awareness for homeless youth in Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) — Homelessness continues to be a problem in the United States. On Friday, a group of people in Detroit will sleep outside in solidarity to raise awareness for youth facing homelessness. It’s happening at Covenant House Michigan for their seventh annual Sleep Out.

Abby Jacobs, chair of the Covenant House Sleep Out, is ready to shine a light on homeless youth in a real way. She and others will spend their night outside on the basketball court at Covenant House Detroit. Temperatures will be in the 30s overnight as they strive to keep warm and safe outdoors while they sleep.

Sadly, that’s how many people live every day.

“One of the reasons that we do this sleep out is to show solidarity to these youth and to provide us with a bit of perspective about what they’re experiencing,” said Jacobs. “It’s not about pretending to be homeless, it’s about understanding what they’re going through so that we can better support them and help to raise funds”

Jacobs said she decided to get involved in sleep out events in 2015.

“I was at the time living in New York City and saw a lot of folks who were experiencing homelessness and really felt helpless to do something about it,” she said.

She got involved with Covenant House Detroit, an organization that helps shelter homeless youth. They hope the event will raise $1,000 per person in donations, so they can continue to provide young people with 24/7 support at shelters in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

“I have three kids at home and I recognize how important that love and unconditional support is for my own kids,” said Jacobs. “To be able to provide some of that same support for youth who may not have had that experience in their own homes, and to let them know that somebody cares about them and really wants to help them live their best lives, for me, is what keeps motivating me to sleep out.”

Anyone between the ages of 24 and 40 can participate in the sleep out. The lights will go out at 11:30 p.m. Friday and will last until about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

