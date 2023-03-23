Tennessee grandmother hopes others cherish moments after baby’s organ donation

By Marissa Sulek

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — There’s certain moments Ginger Minor says she will hold close when she thinks of her 5-month-old grandson, Jayden Lackey.

“It was just the best five months you could ever ask for,” says Ginger Minor.

The grandmother is grieving not only the loss of her grandson, but her daughter too. Cali Minor, her fiancé Toby Lackey, and their son, Jayden Lackey died after a car crashed into a tree near Lebanon over the weekend.

“Jayden and Cali were both the light of our life,” says Ginger Minor. “Cali and Jayden had a bond, she was such a good mother, and sister, great daughter.”

The family was told by doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt the baby would not survive. So, Jayden’s grandmother, Ginger Minor, says his family decided to donate his organs. It was an idea she thought of the last couple emotional days.

“We were sitting in the ICU talking to a minister to have Jayden baptized and my sister happened to look down and notice Jayden’s catheter bag was full and looked extremely functional,” says Ginger Minor. “And it just hit her that Jayden could be an organ donor.”

“The number of babies who can be organ donors is very small,” says Dr. Saeed Mohammad, the Director of Pediatric Solid Organ Transplant Center at Vanderbilt. He says little Jayden’s heart could save a life of another 5-month-old, even a 13-month-old.

“Any organ donation helps because there are so many people who are on the waitlist,” he says. “So many people who die from organ failure that I think any little bit helps.”

“Jayden had a bigger purpose in his life and this is the greatest gift that could possibly happen out of this tragedy,” says Ginger Minor.

With Jayden’s donation, she hopes other can enjoy every moment Ginger didn’t get with Jayden.

“I want people to get to spend time with their children or their grandchildren like Jayden has given us the past five months,” she says.

Jayden’s walk of life will take place at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Thursday night. They say he could donate anywhere between three to eight organs.

To donate to the family’s final expenses you can at this GoFundMe .

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.