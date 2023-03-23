Pittsburgh announces delay in plastic bag ban implementation

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plastic bags will still be permitted in the City of Pittsburgh for at least a couple of more months.

The city announced this morning that the plastic bag ban implementation will be delayed until October 14.

“It is critical for this success of this major initiative that the city is prepared to best help businesses and consumers make the transition,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This extra time will allow us to do the work to be able to enact this policy with proper guidance for everyone in order to make this as smooth as possible for all of us.”

The city is also changing the date for when businesses must post visible notice of the single-use plastic bag ban to 90 days prior to October 14.

Three new details have also been added to the legislation, including the city launches a website dedicated to providing public information on the policy, directing the Department of Public Works to cultivate and share lists of distributors of reusable bags, and creating a three-step sanctions framework for businesses that do not follow the law.

Meanwhile, the city is encouraging businesses and individuals to begin going plastic-free prior to the deadline.

