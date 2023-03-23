Nearly 2 dozen farm animals get stuck in mud in San Bernardino County

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MUSCOY, California (KABC) — Nearly two dozen farm animals had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after they got stuck in mud in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino County.

The county fire department responded to the 2400 block of West 1st Avenue in Muscoy where 17 animals, including several cows, horses and bulls, were found stuck in deep mud.

Six animals had been rescued at around 5:30 p.m. An additional three were also rescued shortly after at around 6 p.m.

At least one of the animals was reportedly found dead.

Officials said the San Bernardino County Animal Control is taking the animals to the Devore Animal Shelter for a full evaluation by a veterinarian.

AIR7 HD was above the scene where dozens of rescue crews were on the scene, working to clear a path for the animals to get out safely.

A strong storm has been drenching Southern California the past few days with heavy rainfall.

The rain is expected to clear Thursday but may make its way back to the region next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.