Body found in Overland Park home was there for years, Social Security Administration investigating case

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The Social Security Administration is investigating after a body was found inside an Overland Park home that was there for years.

The body was discovered inside a home near 99th Terrace and Quivira in October 2022.

Overland Park told KMBC the investigation was initially worked as a suspicious death.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine the exact age of the man. It was later determined the man died of natural causes in 2016.

The Social Security Administration took over a criminal investigation, beginning to investigate whether or not someone was collecting Social Security checks for six years.

A Park University professor told KMBC the government takes these types of cases very seriously and charges would depend on the severity.

“Of course a lot of it will be tied to the values,” said Dr. Dianna Carmenaty, a criminal justice professor from Park University. “How long has this person been taking money from the government and often times we find in those types of cases we’re going back years and years and years. So, we may be talking about several hundred thousand dollars.”

KMBC is still working to get answers about the specifics of that investigation from federal investigators.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s District of Kansas also said no indictments have been filed.

