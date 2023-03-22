‘Possibilities are endless’: Kansas City inspires gamer to recreate city in Minecraft

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — If you have teenagers, there’s a good chance you know what the game Minecraft is.

It’s the world wide popular online game that helps you build new worlds to explore.

Now, you can go for a walk through Kansas City and never leave your home.

Travis Hicks put together his version of Kansas City in the Minecraft world. He used Google Maps to look at buildings to build them.

“I’ve always had a fascination for architecture and living in Kansas City,” Hicks said. “The possibilities are endless.”

A lot of his videos have already gone viral due to the detail, including Union Station.

He has been working on the city for nine months and doing just one building can take a full day.

About 60-70 percent of the downtown area is done.

“Eventually, I’m going to get through The Plaza area,” he said.

You can get more information and find links to Travis’ YouTube page on the Facebook page Kansas City Minecrafters.

