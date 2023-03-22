LASD issues $20K reward in unsolved Compton murder of former NBA star Richard Jefferson’s father

By Leo Stallworth

COMPTON, California (KABC) — A $20,000 reward has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who killed Richard Jefferson Sr., the father of former basketball player and NBA analyst Richard Jefferson, on a street in Compton in 2018.

Jefferson Sr. was shot to death at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2018, at the 600 block of West Peach Street in Compton. Deputies arrived at the crime scene to find Jefferson Sr. lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

“Mr. Jefferson was killed for no reason other than he was being friendly and having a conversation with a few other males that lived in the neighborhood,” said Lt. Patricia Thomas of the LASD. “During their conversation, a car drove south on Paulsen Avenue, and shot at the group, striking Mr. Jefferson.”

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was occupied by gang members from another neighborhood who mistakenly thought Jefferson Sr. and the other people he was speaking with were gang members.

“Truth of the matter, neither Mr. Jefferson nor any of the other males had ever been involved in gangs,” said Thomas.

Now, five years after the shooting took place, detectives are asking the public for help identifying the shooter in Jefferson Sr.’s murder.

“Homicide investigators believe there are witnesses in the area who have seen the suspects or know the suspects identity,” said Thomas.

Jefferson Sr.’s family is hoping the new cash reward will finally bring the shooter to justice.

“Here we are again, another family coming to you, the community, asking for your help to resolve this senseless murder,” said Kenneth Jefferson, Jefferson Sr.’s brother. “Richard was a brother, he was a son, he was a father and a grandfather, who was very much loved.”

