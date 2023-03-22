Former death row inmate now fighting to eliminate death penalty in Ohio

By Brian Hamrick

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A bill designed to eliminate the death penalty is about to be introduced into the Ohio Senate and has the support of a man with a perspective few have.

Derrick Jamison was on death row for 20 years. He was convicted of the robbery and murder of an OTR bartender in 1985. He was exonerated in 2005.

Jamison said his time behind bars wasn’t like being in prison.

“Being on death row, it’s like being in hell. I was in hell,” Jamison said.

Six different times over the years, Jamison said his execution day arrived. “I had six days of execution. Can you imagine? They came to my cell six times to ask me where did I want my body sent? And what did I want for my last meal?”

Jamison was last in Florida fighting execution laws. He just moved back to the same city where he was convicted so he could fight executions in Ohio.

Supporters of the bill designed to eliminate the death penalty in Ohio said even though a similar bill failed last year, they believe they have the votes to get it passed this year.

