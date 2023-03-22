AI-generated beer recipe in the works at Rio Bravo Brewing Company

By Stephanie Muñiz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — It’s not every day you hear artificial intelligence and beer in the same sentence. Artificial Intelligence is some of the newest technology available.

For the folks at Rio Bravo Brewing Company, the idea of an AI-created beer has been brewing for a while.

AI can be used for several situations like something as simple as a recipe.

“That’s kind of what we did is we were like, let’s just see how it goes and see how we can use it,” Jennifer Baker, Marketing Director at Rio Bravo Brewing Company said.

For Baker, it’s a completely AI-generated recipe unique to the brewery and the tools they use.

“It gave us a few different options and that’s when we had our brewer kind of look at it because we also wanted it to still be a quality beer and something we’re happy serving on tap, even though it’s like age generated and we still wanted it to taste good,” Jennifer Baker- Marketing Director Rio Bravo.

The type of beer? A pale ale.

“We were happy with the pale ale because it’s approachable, we decided to figure out a name for it so we went and asked the AI to give us a beer name as if it was created by artificial intelligence,” Baker said.

She added, “Once it threw out a bunch of different options, it finally spit out Alegorithm, which we really love. And so it works with the pale ale, the type of beer.”

Then came the idea for the label using another program for artwork, using keywords like algorithm, futuristic, abstract and neon.

“It spit out a bunch of different images and that and from there you kind of just filter through it. We saw things we liked, things we didn’t, and you can kind of edit it to add words,” Baker said.

The “Alegorithm” beer is still in the brewing process.

The brew is expected to be ready by the first week of April.

