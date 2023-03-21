Owl tries to break through window of New Hampshire home to eat family’s pet parrot

By Troy Lynch

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (WMUR) — There were numerous attacks on a family’s pet in Merrimack on St. Patrick’s Day.

Video shows an owl try to attack Buddy the parrot.

While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with her family, Cynthia Auger heard a large bang.

“So I came in and I looked out the windows, and all of a sudden in the tree, I could see this big, huge owl,” Auger said.

The owl was looking to make Buddy the parrot a snack.

“The owl started to move a little bit. Then flew, and bang!” Auger said. “We were all just ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening!”

After numerous tries of breaking through Buddy’s window, the owl finally flew away.

Buddy was safe, or so the family thought.

“We hear Buddy freaking out,” Auger said. “Squawking, screeching, and flapping around.”

The owl came back.

“I looked down and there’s the owl in the snow below the window staring at the bird cage,” Auger said.

Auger said she was worried that the owl would break through the window.

The next night the owl came back, just staring at Buddy for hours.

News 9 spoke to Maria Colby, owner of nonprofit Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Henniker, about the situation.

“This happens usually a couple of times a year,” Colby said.

She said the culprit is a barred owl, which can be found all over New Hampshire. They can go after smaller birds, but it’s not their favorite.

Her advice to make sure this doesn’t happen again was short and simple.

“Move the bird so the owl doesn’t see the bird, or pull down the shades,” Colby said.

Buddy the parrot remains safe.

Auger said she’s never seen an owl in her neighborhood until Friday night.

