Nonprofits push to save historic Omaha home from demolition

By Sean MacKinnon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha nonprofits are asking the Forest Lawn Cemetery for the chance to preserve the historic home that sits on its property.

The cemetery says it’s not going to happen.

The McManor, designed by influential architect John McDonald, sits on the edge of the cemetery. McDonald designed many iconic Omaha homes, like the Joslyn Castle.

The president of Restoration Exchange Omaha and Joslyn Castle say a home designed by one of the city’s greatest architects deserves to be saved.

“And this one is just sitting there begging to be restored, it’s just too beautiful. The home has got so much character, so much style,” President Tim Reeder said.

Reeder and Joslyn Castle are asking the cemetery for the opportunity to preserve the home, presenting their case to the community on Sunday.

“They gave us about a week to put a proposal together, which we did, and then they immediately said we’re not interested. But they still have not allowed us to meet face to face,” Reeder said.

Reeder understands that the cemetery is likely going to demolish the home but he’s begging to at least be allowed to photograph and document its historic nature.

“We just need them to give us the opportunity to step inside, take a look at it, more than other news outlets cause that’s all we’ve seen,” he said.

Reeder says the cemetery hopes to have it torn down by Memorial Day, but he hopes to make one final in-person plea.

“We believe that the time frame to just tear it down now is unnecessarily rushed. I know that they’ve been dealing with it for many, many years but we still at least just want to have a conversation,” he said.

The Director of the cemetery told KETV he’s not going to allow anyone else to take pictures of the inside of the home, despite those pleas.

