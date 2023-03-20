Cary firefighters find human remains in trash fire; police find man shot on property

By Monica Casey

CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Cary police found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday after firefighters discovered human remains on the same property.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Cary Fire Department responded to a small trash fire on Dorset Drive near the intersection of SW Maynard Rd and Chatham Street.

When crews extinguished the fire, they discovered human remains in the pit, along with other debris, and called Cary police.

Cary police responded to the scene and found a man with a self inflicted gunshot wound inside an RV after searching the property.

Police said two RVs were on the property while the home was being renovated.

The man is currently at the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also found on the property unharmed.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

