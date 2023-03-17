Search continues for missing kayakers on Beaver Lake

By Emma Claybrook

GARFIELD, Arkansas (KHBS) — Search crews are back out on Beaver Lake looking for a father and son who were reported missing Thursday during a kayaking trip.

The two were last seen near the Lost Bridge area of the lake.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies suspended the search Thursday night because of the weather.

Lt. Jenkins said one kayak and one jacket were found Thursday.

Temperatures dipped below freezing at the lake Thursday into Friday.

The names and ages of the missing kayakers have not been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking any boaters or people who live in the area to keep a lookout for the kayakers.

