Olathe family crushed after attack at boarding facility kills one dog, injures another

By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — The Crowells are heartbroken at the loss of Bauer.

He was a 15-year-old Pomeranian-Shih-Tzu mix that weighed 10 pounds. He was attacked by another dog at a boarding facility in Olathe.

One bite killed him.

Their other dog, Henry — a mini labradoodle mix — was at the same facility. He had numerous bites requiring emergency surgery. He’s now on a cocktail of medications. Henry wears a cone around his head to keep him from messing with drains.

“I just — I don’t understand how it could have happened,” said owner Briana Crowell.

An investigation is now underway by Olathe Animal Control.

KCTV5 reached out to the owner of Lucky Paws KC who says he’s offering to pay vet bills for the dog that survived the attack.

“I appreciate them reaching out and their kind words but at the end of the day, I mean this is inexcusable,” said Jordan Crowell.

The owner of the facility told KCTV5 that he’s sorry for the family, but that the facility did nothing wrong.

“It’s dogs. They have teeth and behaviors. And all waivers were signed by the owners,” said Harwin Sandhu, owner of Lucky Paws KC.

The Crowells said they were out of town and trusted Lucky Paws to take care of their beloved pets.

“I mean you entrust someone to look after your dog and you saw the last thing you would ever imagine that you would get a phone call to find out that your dog had passed in less than 24 hours after dropping them off,” said Briana Crowell.

A division of the Kansas Department of Agriculture oversees shelters and boarding facilities in Kansas. KCTV5 contacted the Animal Facilities Program, and they confirmed they have an inspection at Lucky Paws KC, “which will take place soon.”

The Crowells questioned if Lucky Paws followed their own policies listed on their website that claim fully supervised enrichment and separating large and small dogs.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s unclear which dog attacked Bauer, but the family is more upset with Lucky Paws than with the dog.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.