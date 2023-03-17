Men recorded illegally dumping at old Coca-Cola plant

By Keegan Foxx

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Two men were caught on camera illegally dumping in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page.

The video shows two men, one on the back of a flatbed trailer hitched to the back of a minivan. The man on the flatbed was shoveling junk onto the ground.

The pair were at the old Coca-Cola plant on Highway 80.

Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men.

