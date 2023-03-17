Lancaster County company that was storing batteries that caught fire could face fines, official says

By WGAL Staff

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — East Earl township manager Justin Sauder said the company storing the batteries in the building which caught fire did not have proper permits to store and sell them there.

The storage facility was permitted as an agricultural building, which Sauder said has far fewer restrictions.

The township was not aware the company, listed as Rhino Voltz, was storing and selling the lithium-ion batteries.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection will decide penalties that would result in fines.

There were batteries for electric drills and other equipment inside when fire broke out.

