Student stabbed at Brockton school; 17-year-old in custody

By WBZ Staff

BROCKTON (WBZ) — A teenager was stabbed at a school for students who need special education services in Brockton Thursday morning.

Brockton police said officers responded to the Brockton Therapeutic Day School at Huntington on Warren Avenue for a report of an assault with a knife just after 9:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He is responsive and alert at the hospital and school administrators are by his side, police said.

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody. No other information was immediately available.

