Shreveport woman’s, daughter’s deaths added to homicide list after man’s indictment

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The indictment last month of a Shreveport man in the traffic deaths of a mother and her young daughter bring to 19 the total number of homicides in Shreveport this year.

A Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Terrance Malik Dangerfield, 25, on Feb. 15 with two counts of manslaughter in the Jan. 10 death of Faith Alexander, 31, and death of Amelia R. Ellis, 4, on Jan. 11.

His indictment was announced Wednesday as part of a list of homicide indictments returned in recent weeks by the grand jury. Previously, Dangerfield was charged with two counts of negligent homicide. And Alexander’s and Ellis’ deaths were classified by the coroner’s office as accidental. The coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday night the deaths are now considered homicides.

In addition to manslaughter, Dangerfield is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

The grand jury also returned a second indictment against Dangerfield, charging him with two counts of hit-and-run driving and possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics.

Shreveport police said Dangerfield was trying to evade a traffic stop when he ran a red light and crashed into Alexander’s vehicle. An officer spotted him reportedly driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway. The crash happened as he exited onto Walker Road.

Dangerfield stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road and ran into a wooded area. He was carrying a firearm, police said.

He was arrested the next day.

Dangerfield has a felony arrest record and has spent time in prison.

