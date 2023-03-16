Over 200 gather to remember the life of Kansas City teenager Jayden Robker

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Friends, family and supporters gathered Wednesday evening for a vigil remembering 13-year-old Jayden Robker.

They gathered at the location of where his body was found: a pond in the area of North Broadway and Northwest Englewood Road.

Supporters, many wearing the color purple in honor of Robker, took part in a candlelight vigil.

Susan Deedon, his aunt, told the crowd she found Jayden’s shoe when she came out earlier on Wednesday.

She called it a sign.

“Many have told me that it as Jayden letting me know he sees me,” Deedon said. “That everything I’ve been doing and now just honoring him and his greatness.”

Robker was missing for more than a month before authorities found his body on March 10.

He left his home on Feb. 2 to sell Pokémon cards.

During the weeks leading to the discovery of his body, family members handed out hundreds of flyers throughout the community.

Police said preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play.

Robker was the oldest of six, his mother told KMBC’s Peyton Headlee.

“They stated that they’re going to miss Jay and that they wish they could talk to Jay,” Heather Robker said. “It’s just hard for all of us right now. My son was only 13, so he had a lot to live for.”

Wednesday’s vigil was the first of two events the community has been invited to.

On Saturday, March 18, the family is inviting the public to a celebration of life at Good Shepherd Church on Northeast 64th Street.

The ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

