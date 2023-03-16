Jail death charges: Milwaukee officer makes first court appearance

By Hillary Mintz

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee County prosecutors say two officers in February 2022 were responsible for the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas.

Thomas was arrested on a warrant. During the booking process at Milwaukee Police District 5, Officer Donald Krueger asked him a series of health screening questions. Thomas disclosed he “had a lot of dope and two ecstasy pills.”

MPD released an edited video of the booking process with Thomas. Viewers can also hear Krueger suggest he go to the hospital. Another officer asks if he should call an ambulance.

Thomas said, “I don’t want to go to the hospital. I should be OK.”

Thomas never made it to the hospital that night. Instead, he went to his cell, fell ill and was found dead from an overdose.

Prosecutors charged Krueger with abuse, accusing him of neglecting Thomas by “failing to get him medical attention, despite seeing Thomas dry heave multiple times.”

After Thomas went to his cell, Krueger’s shift ended. Officer Marco Lopez took over. Lopez was in charge of checking on Thomas every 15 minutes.

Prosecutors said he missed at least 10 checks

The complaint says Lopez “remembers joking about Thomas snoring” — telling investigators he made “audio checks” even though he knows it’s not standard procedure.

The complaint also accused Lopez of lying, saying he “made entries on the official booking sheet which were false, reflecting numerous inmate checks that never occurred.”

In court on Wednesday, Krueger made his initial appearance in out-of-custody intake court.

Upon leaving court, WISN 12 News asked Krueger to comment on the allegations, but he stayed silent. His attorney Paul Bucher did comment on the allegations.

“We had an individual that died in the custody of the government sure, shoulda, coulda woulda, but as far as my client goes he didn’t do anything to contribute to this,” Bucher said.

Bucher maintains his client’s innocence adding that he was an officer for 25 years with MPD.

“I know the videotape you all got doesn’t give the whole picture but the reports do and I believe he’ll be exonerated. I’m very sorry for the family, I’m not trying to diminish the seriousness of this offense, but we will fight these charges,” Bucher said.

Krueger retired with benefits from MPD in November. Prosecutors charged him in February.

Krueger is scheduled to be back in court for his preliminary hearing in April. He could face 3.5 years in prison if convicted.

Lopez is due in court next week. Lopez remains on full suspension.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.