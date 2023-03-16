Community holds vigil for Oklahoma County deputy recovering from freak accident

By Jason Burger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — People spent part of their Wednesday night rallying behind the deputy who was injured after a metal gate went through the windshield of his patrol car.

That happened Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Students, their families and deputies gathered at Oklahoma Christian School where Deputy Jeremy McCain serves as a school resource officer, to honor him as he recovers.

“He gave all the little kids nicknames, and he would shout out our nicknames and stuff,” said sixth-grade student Reece Hoy.

Just like her classmates, McCain had a nickname for her too.

“My last name is Hoy, so he’d always be like Hoy-hoy!” Hoy said.

She said McCain has been a student resource officer at her school for years, all the way back to when she was in kindergarten.

She went to the vigil at the OU Med gazebo with her family tonight.

“We came here to pray for him because we were very upset when we found out he got hurt,” Hoy said.

Students, parents and fellow OCSO deputies wanted to show up to see McCain pull through.

After the accident Friday night, KOCO 5 News learned he died three times but was revived just as many.

“We love him so much, and everyone is praying for him,” Hoy said.

McCain’s condition went from critical to stable over the weekend.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said his recovery is moving in a positive direction.

“He has made it out of surgery, but that still doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods, so we’re just praying for continuous good health, to keep these doctors in good form,” Johnson said.

