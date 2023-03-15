Mistrial declared in the trial of Christian Bey, man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh officer Calvin Hall

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Christian Bey, the man accused of shooting and killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer Calvin Hall at a street party in Homewood in 2019.

The mistrial request was made after a witness for the prosecution said she’d known Bey after he was released from prison.

The 36-year-old officer was shot on July 14, 2019 while trying to break up an argument at a party on Monticello Street in Homewood. He died of his injuries three days later.

In opening statements Tuesday, Bey’s defense attorney said Hall was intoxicated and unruly that night and vowed to show it was Hall who initiated conflicts that led up to his fatal shooting — despite the police version of events.

But in her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Stephie-Anna Ramaley said the case wasn’t about the actions of Hall but rather the defendant, Bey.

The Allegheny County district attorney filed the intent to seek the death penalty shortly after Bey was arrested, but rescinded that notice last month.

No date has been set for the retrial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.