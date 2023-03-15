Elderly occupant dies in early morning house fire

By KATC Staff

Lafayette (KATC) — Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of South Refinery Street at 12:40 a.m. on March 14.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, when firefighters arrived on scene, first responders searched the burning home and discovered a 70-year-old female near the rear door.

Firefighters removed the occupant, Joyce Leone, from the home and attempted lifesaving measures with assistance from Acadian Ambulance.

Unfortunately, Leone did not survive, Lafayette Fire Department confirms.

Reportedly, several neighbors called 911 to report the house on fire.

Witnesses conveyed information to fire dispatchers that the home was occupied by an elderly lady.

Five fire apparatus with 25 firefighters arrived on scene to a single-family dwelling heavily involved with flames coming from the front door and window. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire investigators with Lafayette Fire Department and Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office examined the scene. Officials determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

