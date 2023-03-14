Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Oregon

By Soyoung Kim

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A toddler was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after ingesting what officials believe is fentanyl.

Police responded to a neighborhood in Beaverton and said when they arrived, they found the two-year-old girl unconscious and had to use several doses of Narcan to revive her.

Officers said they responded to a neighborhood on Southwest 22nd and Hyland Way around 3 p.m. Monday. Neighbors tell FOX 12 they heard chaos outside and said at least one neighbor tried to give the little girl CPR as they waited for help.

A scary situation unfolded in a normally quiet Beaverton neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

“Two fire engines and six police cars, and neighbors standing around,” Deborah Foltyn, who lives nearby said.

People living nearby said some neighbors tried to help after noticing the commotion.

“We were talking to some of the other neighbors and that there had been a two-year old who needed CPR,” Allison Foltyn, who lives nearby said.

Beaverton Police said they responded to a neighborhood near Southwest 22nd and Hyland Way around 3 p.m. They said a man had stopped his car in the neighborhood with the child inside, looking for help.

Investigators have now confirmed the toddler was unconscious when crews arrived and said they believe the child had taken fentanyl.

“She was unconscious, not breathing, and did not have a pulse,” Officer Matt Henderson, spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, said. “Officers learned the 2-year-old had ingested fentanyl.”

Officers acted quickly and said the toddler was responsive on the way to the hospital.

“After a few minutes of CPR and at least two doses of Narcan, the two-year-old regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital,” Officer Henderson said.

According to the Oregon Poison Center, of the more than 49,000 calls they received in 2021, they say 41 percent of those calls involved children five or under.

Authorities said one thing that makes fentanyl particularly dangerous is its deceptive appearance.

“One, it’s so lethal and two, it can be so easily disguised in something that looks edible to a child.” Officer Henderson said.

People in the neighborhood said they’re all hoping for the little girl’s full recovery.

“Hopefully it won’t have a long-term effect,” Deborah said.

Police said this is an open investigation and aren’t confirming exactly how the toddler got access to the drug, but said arrests are pending.

And said they don’t have any further updates on her condition at this time.

