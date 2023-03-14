More than $70,000 raised for South Jersey police officer shot in the line of duty

By By6abc Digital Staff and Beccah Hendrickson

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — More than $70,000 has been raised to help support a South Jersey police officer who was shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doman Avenue in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

Investigators say Bobby Shisler, a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of Deptford police’s patrol division, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

On Friday night, Action News learned Shisler underwent successful surgery and was placed in stable condition.

A verified GoFundMe page was started to help support Shisler and his family. More than $50,000 has been raised since Friday.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation, but no further details were available on what led to the gunfire or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Neighborhood surveillance video appears to show the suspect running down Cobblestone Lane around 12:45 p.m.

“Just saw him down there holding his waist, running down the street. You could tell something was going on,” said Deptford Township resident Danny Howell of the suspect.

Authorities confirm a male suspect died in the incident. Police have identified the man killed as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford, New Jersey.

Investigators have not said who shot Shisler or the suspect.

In a statement posted on Saturday, the Deptford Police Department said:

“Professionally, he known as Patrol Officer Robert Shisler #5273. He is assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division.

But to all of us, he’s Bobby. He’s a lifelong Deptford resident and a true Spartan for life! He’s an avid weight-lifter and a tireless volunteer. He’s a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend.

Your prayers are working. Please keep them going!”

