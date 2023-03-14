Man drives minivan into front of Philadelphia police headquarters

By By6abc Digital Staff and Corey Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A man crashed a minivan into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the building on Broad Street. The vehicle crashed into the front to the building, but did not go inside of the lobby.

The man driving the minivan could be heard yelling, “They’re killing me, they’re killing me,” and police officers dragged him out of the vehicle.

He was taken into police headquarters for questioning but was then seen getting into a patrol car.

When Action News reporter Corey Davis asked the man who was killing him, the man said the police were.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Officers ran out of the building, taped off the area and secured the front lobby.

The minivan stayed out front on the sidewalk for nearly four hours until investigators were ready for the tow truck.

It was not clear if the crash was intentional or if any charges will be filed.

No injuries were reported.

