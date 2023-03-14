$250,000 worth of vehicles stolen from dealership in Hampstead

By Arielle Mitropoulos

HAMPSTEAD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The team at a Hampstead dealership is trying to figure out who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of vehicles.

Chris Tymowicz, the general manager of DC Motors, told News 9 that $250,000 worth of vehicles were stolen around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tymowicz said he arrived at work early Sunday and found that the door had been busted open and that vehicles were missing from the showroom.

He said someone managed to break in through an office window and was able to steal nine keys.

“They used the first vehicle that was in front of the entry doors of the dealership to ram the doors open,” Tymowicz said. “Once they got the front doors open with that first vehicle, they took the one that was behind it in the showroom, and then they had access to the keys because they pried open the key box and they had access to all the keys to the dealership that were locked up.”

Tymowicz said someone drove the vehicles through the doors and were able to make off with four vehicles including a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Polaris Slingshot, 2018 Land Rover and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

“The second vehicle, which is quite expensive, they actually hit the wall pulling it out and they did some damage to the building as well,” Tymowicz said.

It’s still unclear if multiple people are behind the theft. Tymowicz said Hampstead police are investigating how this incident happened.

“I think it’s just a wake up call,” Tymowicz said.

Even though business went on as usual on Sunday, management said they’ll be taking extra precautions to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s a bit demoralizing, I would say, but, you know, it’s disappointing,” Tymowicz said. “It’s disappointing that, you know, you can work so hard to establish a business and, and someone that quick can take stuff away like that.”

The team at the dealership is asking anyone who knows anything about the thefts to contact Hampstead police.

