Pop music star Jason Derulo tips Omaha waiter $5,000

By Josh Kristianto

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A work shift turns into a blessing for one waiter in the Omaha metro.

Jordan Schaffer was working his usual Sunday shift at Charleston’s in West Omaha when the day got a bit more exciting.

“I was told I had a party of 18 coming in. And I was like, oh, OK, cool. That’s always fun to have,” said Schaffer.

But it turned out to be more than just a big group. It was the entourage for singer and pop star Jason Derulo.

“And I was, like, seriously? What the heck is Jason Derulo doing in Omaha?” said Schaffer.

Derulo, in fact, had recently bought a stake in a new, upcoming Omaha women’s volleyball team, and wanted a bite to eat.

Schaffer did not think it would actually happen, but soon enough, Derulo walked through the front door, along with his family and business partner.

“It went as perfect as it could have. Charleston’s is really into teamwork, so my coworkers really just kind of help me make his experience as perfect as it could’ve been,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer did not realize, however, that it was about to become an even more unusual day. Derulo wrote him a tip of $5,000. It was a moment captured on a Tik Tok video.

“I couldn’t believe it. Like, seeing $5,000 written out on the check was just — it was, like, heart-stopping, you know,” said Schaffer.

It is something Schaffer had seen only online: a celebrity tipping an outrageous sum to a hardworking food staffer.

“To see it happen to myself is just kind of bewildering,” said Schaffer.

Now, he says he can put the money toward paying for school, and he cannot thank Derulo enough.

“Tuition was actually due last week and I hadn’t been able to pay it. So, getting that money just really took a lot of stress out of my life,” he said.

Schaffer says he actually split that $5,000 tip with another coworker. He has now already paid off his semester’s tuition.

