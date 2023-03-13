More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from Tennessee trailer

By Tony Garcia and Amanda Hara

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Dozens of animals were found living in unsanitary conditions inside a La Vergne trailer and shed, according to the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC).

According to a release from ARC, they received a call for help from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Sunday about a situation involving abused cats and dogs in La Vergne. ARC said crews arrived to find 48 dogs and 5 cats trapped in what they described as a deplorable environment and suffering from a range of medical issues.

An ARC field team reporting finding 39 dogs living in “feces-filled crates” or running loose inside a trailer, two large dogs chained in the yard, three small dogs living in a shed, and four small dogs in a raccoon trap outside, according to a release. Five cats were also found inside the trailer and on the property.

As a result of their exposure to inhumane living conditions, the animals needed immediate medical care for dental disease, hernias, tumors, skin inflammation, eye infections, and parasites, ARC reported. One dog was found to have been killed by other dogs in the cage, prior to ARC’s arrival.

All animals were relocated to ARC’s facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, as part of Operation Daylight Save. They are receiving medical care and vaccinations before being matched with shelters and rescue organizations for adoption.

“I’m so glad we were able to respond so quickly,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “These animals were in desperate need and couldn’t wait another day.”

