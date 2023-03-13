Man believed to have drowned off Indialantic Beach as rip current warnings continue

By Matt Leonard

INDIALANTIC, Florida (WESH) — One man is believed to have drowned off the coast in Indialantic as rip current warnings continue to be stressed by emergency responders.

Brevard County emergency responders and U.S. Coast Guard began their search for an 18-year-old Black man from Orlando who was last seen swimming near Indialantic Beach Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard says the search lasted until nightfall Friday.

Crews continued searching Saturday, but ultimately suspended the search for the missing swimmer Saturday night after crews searched over 100 square miles.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family. Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders and it is never made lightly,” said Lt. Rian Ellis in a Facebook post announcing the search suspension.

After an active storm season like this there is the potential to have a little more rip currents out,” said Rachel Horst, public information officer for Brevard County. “If you find yourself in a rip current and you are getting pulled out you want to float, tread water as much as possible, don’t fight the current—that’s going to take all your strength away.”

Horst also said that beachgoers should be extra cautious as beaches get crowded from warm weather and people on spring break.

There is also a strength in numbers, and people shouldn’t swim alone.

Spring breaker Yuliana Cordero said, “Especially when we go to the beach we like being in a group because it’s like we’re more aware of what’s going on and we can look out for each other and it’s not the same as going by yourself.”

Beachgoers should always try to swim near a lifeguard and be aware of any rip current or other risks before going in the water.

“If you’re not the best swimmer, maybe stay out of the water or just go into your ankles or your knees. You can cool off or splash yourself but don’t get yourself into a situation where you feel unsafe,” Horst said.

Some beaches in Brevard County have full-time lifeguards year-round, but others like the Indialantic Boardwalk beach where the 18-year-old swimmer went missing didn’t have any lifeguards on duty when he went missing. Lifeguards are only on duty on weekends at that beach until Memorial Day when it gains lifeguards for every day of the summer.

Emergency responders are warning swimmers of rip currents along the coast and to follow the following safety tips:

Check flags and with lifeguards to assess the risk of rip currents. Never swim alone. Be rip current wary. Look for darker or lighter areas that are calmer than surrounding waves. These can be indicators of rip currents. If you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and float or tread water until the current weakens, then swim parallel to the shoreline to get out of the rip current and then swim to shore. If you are unable to help yourself, wave or yell for help. Only swim at a beach where lifeguards are present.

