Former high school soccer coach sentenced to jail for sexting cop posing as teen

By Melanie Porter

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A former high school soccer coach was sentenced to nearly one year of jail and multiple years of probation after he was arrested for sexting a police officer who was posing as a teenage girl.

Jorge Alejandro Cruz, 49, was arrested in April 2022 after he sexted a police officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online.

Cruz was formerly the soccer coach at Sky View High School in Smithfield but The Herald Journal reported he was no longer with the school following his arrest.

According to arrest documents, Cruz engaged in conversation with the officer multiple times, asking for photos and engaging in discussion about sex.

In January 2023, Cruz pleaded guilty to three counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, second-degree felonies, and one count of dealing harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

He was sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail and will be given credit for 19 days he previously served, documents state.

Following his jail time, Cruz will be placed on probation for 48 months and internet access will be restricted to work purposes only. He will also not be allowed to access online chats or pornography.

In addition, he will not be allowed to be around any minors while working and he will be restricted from coaching youth athletes. Cruz will also pay a fine of $1,193, documents report.

