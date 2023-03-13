Federal lawsuit filed in fatal police shooting of Antwon Cooper

By CBS Miami team, Nicole Lauren

MIAMI (WFOR) — It’s been a year since Antwon Cooper was fatally shot by a Miami police sergeant after being pulled over.

Cooper’s family, still outraged that no charges were filed against the officer, now has a new strategy in their pursuit of justice. His mother has filed a federal lawsuit naming the city and the officer responsible.

On March 8, just outside Miami Northwestern High School, Cooper was pulled over by a Miami police officer for reportedly speeding in a car with illegal window tint.

Cooper didn’t have his license. The officer then asked him to step out of the car. Seconds later, Cooper attempts to flee while being patted down.

Cooper and the officer got into a scuffle and fell to the ground, all of it captured on the officer’s body cam.

Seconds later, Sgt. Constant Rosemond walks into the frame of the body cam video, gun already drawn, and shouted several commands at Cooper that went unheeded. Rosemond then shot Cooper once, killing him.

In a report released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office after the shooting, it stated that they found it reasonable for Sgt. Rosemond to believe that deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to the other officer.

Cooper’s family, however, wants Sgt. Rosemond to be prosecuted for his death.

